Govt facilitates cancer patients, says Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the Cancer Surgery Conference as chief guest at Shaikh Zayed Hospital here on Thursday.

Present on the occasion were Chairman Sheikh Zayed Hospital Prof Dr Mateen Izhar, Administrator Dr Akbar Hussain, Prof Dr Haroon, Prof Dr Javed Majeed whereas Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and others joined via video link. The guest speakers shared findings and experiences on prevention of cancer

The Health Minister said, “I congratulate the organisers for holding a conference on a very important topic. The government is facilitating cancer patients. Past governments made no planning to facilitate cancer patients. Project of a Special Hospital for cancer patients is in the pipeline”. “At Mian Mir Hospital Lahore, diagnostics and other services are provided for Breast Cancer screening. When we took over, we found out that over 50 per cent positions were lying vacant in Punjab hospitals.

The government hired over 32,000 doctors, nurses and paramedics. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar want to give best quality healthcare services to every person in Punjab”. "People have to be provided top class facilities in health and education for a true welfare state. Punjab’s all 29.3 million families shall be provided Sehat Sahulat cards with a cost of Rs, 80 billion by December 2021. We do not believe in individual gains but in collective welfare.”

COVID vaccination: The frontline workers serving in Corona Ward at Jinnah Hospital were vaccinated for COVID-19 in the presence of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Thursday. Present on the occasion were Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Arif Tajammul, Medical Superintendent Jinnah Hospital Dr Yahya Sultan and a large number of doctors. Prof Arif Tajammul gave a briefing to the Minister on cold chain and safe storage arrangements for the vaccine.

The Health Minister said, “I salute the staff of Jinnah Hospital and Allama Iqbal Medical College staff who served COVID-19 patients. The Prime Minister’s decision to vaccinate prioritize corona frontline staff has raised their morale. Jinnah Hospital has been given vaccine for over 900 healthcare workers”.

“Our frontline healthcare workers are our first priority. By the end of the current month, vaccine from Covex for around 10 million people will be received. Getting such number of vaccine is a success for Pakistan. Vaccine shall be very soon transported to hospitals. The vaccine from Sinopharm is being used in UAE already. There can be mild side effects of corona vaccine like headache and light fever.”