Pak-US ties being cemented, says governor

LAHORE:US Consul General in Lahore, Catherine Rodriguez, called on Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. They discussed matters pertaining to Pak-US relations, Kashmir issue and the war on terror.

The meeting between US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar took place at Governor’s House here Thursday. Talking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States were getting stronger with each passing day. The role of the United States in Pakistan's economic development and prosperity was commendable. The governor expressed hope that the US President Joe Biden would play his role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

He said that India's war-mongering and atrocities on the people of Kashmir posed a serious threat to peace in the region and regional peace was not possible unless the Kashmir issue was resolved in accordance with UN resolutions.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan’s armed forces and people had rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism and for the establishment of peace, which the world should acknowledge and appreciate. The governor said that the government was also creating new special economic zones for foreign investors in Punjab where all measures are being taken to ensure the provision of all facilities, including security to the investors.

US Consul General, while appreciating Pakistan's sacrifices in the war against terrorism and for peace, said that the United States was fully supporting Pakistan in all sectors, including education and health. The United States will continue to do so in the future as well, she added. Furthermore, Punjab Governor, in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day said that people of Pakistan would continue to raise the voice for the self-determination right of the people of Indian-held Kashmir at all international fora. He said that he had always raised voice against Indian government’s atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir at the global level. Not only Kashmiris, but other minorities are also being persecuted in India. The world community should play its role in stopping gross human rights violations in Kashmir, the governor concluded.