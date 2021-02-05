PTI govt stronger than before: CM

LAHORE:The PTI government is stronger than before as every conspiracy of the

opposition has failed during the last two and a half years. This was stated by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement here Thursday.

The chief minister said the desires of those conspiring against the government would not befulfilled until 2023. The opposition is involved in the politics of non-issues because it has no solid agenda for the welfare of the general public, he said.

The chief minister emphasised that the era of deceiving the people through hollow claims was over. People were deceived instead of providing relief in the past, he regretted. The politics of those bankrupted the country is over and the conspirators should give an answer about the loot of their tenures, he added.

On the other side, the chief minister said that the PTI government was fulfilling its promises made with the people. Terming the government the most transparent, Usman Buzdar said that PM Imran Khan-led government was fully engaged in public service. The opposition will not tender resignations as this requires moral courage, he said. Those who have earned money through corrupt means have no courage to resign, he added.

Usman Buzdar maintained that the opposition parties spent their time in deceiving the nation and then it continuously lied on the issue of resignations. The people are fully aware of the era of loot and the opposition has been exposed as well, he added. No one is ready to take to the streets for the opposition. The opposition is also facing internal chaos and it is striving for the upcoming Senate election instead of tendering resignations, concluded the chief minister.