‘Drug peddler’ arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Mobina Town police arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly supplying drugs to students. The police also claimed to have seized 60 kilograms of hashish from his possession. However, his companion managed to escape from the scene.
The suspect, Khaliq Haider, supplied drugs to students in District East. A case has been registered while an investigation is continuing.