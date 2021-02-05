close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
February 5, 2021

‘Drug peddler’ arrested

Karachi

February 5, 2021

The Mobina Town police arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly supplying drugs to students. The police also claimed to have seized 60 kilograms of hashish from his possession. However, his companion managed to escape from the scene.

The suspect, Khaliq Haider, supplied drugs to students in District East. A case has been registered while an investigation is continuing.

