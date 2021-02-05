Warehouse, factory gutted in fires

A chemical warehouse and a cardboard factory were gutted in fire incidents in Karachi on Thursday.

A fire broke out at a chemical warehouse located near the Denso Hall. According to a spokesperson of the fire bridge department, fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the property. The firefighters faced massive difficulties in reaching the location due to narrow lanes.

The fire caused damage worth thousands of rupees; however, no loss of life was reported in the incident. Separately, a fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Bhangoria Goth. Two fire tenders were rushed to the scene to participate in the fire extinguishing work.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained; however, no loss of life was reported in the incident, the fire brigade department spokesperson said.