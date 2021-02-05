Pakistani nation, PSP will not leave Kashmiris alone: Kamal

Renewing its commitment to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for independence, the Pak Sarzameen Party said on Thursday it and the Pakistani nation would never leave the Kashmiris alone and would not shy away from taking practical steps for their right to self-determination.

In a statement issued in connection with Kashmir Day, PSP chief Syed Mustafa Kamal said the freedom movement in Kashmir was a source of inspiration for all Muslims and oppressed nationalities living in India.

“The freedom movements that are gaining strength across India are not only inspired by Kashmir’s freedom movement, but are glaring examples of determination and perseverance,” he said.

“Inshallah, very soon the Muslims of India, including Kashmir, will be liberated. Kashmir and Pakistan are inseparable. Kashmiris are our brothers, their love and devotion to Pakistan is eternal.”

The PSP chief said that despite the sacrifices of millions of mothers, sisters and young men, the worst violence and genocide, and despite the worst lockdown in years, India had not been able to dampen the Kashmiris’ resolve to attain their right to self-determination.

He said the people of Kashmir not only chanted slogans such as ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’, and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ while waving the flag of Pakistan, but they also wrapped their martyrs in the flag of Pakistan.

Kamal said India was punishing the Kashmiris for their love for Pakistan. He said the PSP was the only frontline political party that was fighting the Kashmir freedom movement by risking lives.

He stated that the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir had made and continued to make huge sacrifices to get their freedom. “Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and it is a problem not only of Pakistan but of the entire Muslim Ummah because atrocities on Kashmiris are being carried out due to their religion.”