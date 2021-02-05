Cop injured trying to foil robbery bid

A policeman was wounded in a firing incident in Baldia Town on Thursday. The incident took place when two suspects were busy in looting citizens and the cop in plainclothes attempted to foil the robbery bid. One of the suspects opened fire on the cop and managed to escape the scene.

The cop was taken to the Civil Hospital where he was identified as 47-year-old Ameer Ali, son of Shah Muhammad. Police said the injured cop was a constable at the Sindh Reserve Police. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, and the Sindh inspector general of police took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Keamari SSP.