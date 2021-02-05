Verdict in Rs343m FCS corruption case due tomorrow

An accountability court will announce the verdict in the case pertaining to corruption in the Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) that involves the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) local leader Dr Nisar Morai on Saturday (tomorrow).

On Thursday the Accountability Court-I judge reserved the decision in the case after hearing the final arguments from the defence and the prosecution after an almost three-year-long trial.

In January 2018 the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference accusing the then FCS chief Morai, former chief Abdul Saeed Khan, former vice chairman Sultan Qamar Siddiqui and 10 other officials and contractors of misusing their authority, embezzling funds, making illegal appointments and awarding fake contracts between 2014 and 2015.

According to the reference, the accused caused a loss of Rs343 million to the national exchequer. It said that Morai had joined the FCS as a director in 2013 and within a year rose to become its chairman contrary to the rules because he was already holding a public office as a medical officer in the Sindh Health Department.

NAB said that Morai had allegedly made over 300 illegal appointments in the FCS against the due process and misappropriated funds. Khan was accused of making 155 illegal appointments and Siddiqui was accused of getting his father-in-law, brother-in-law and other relatives appointed against the law.

Morai, who is a prominent local figure in Sindh’s ruling PPP, had been picked up by the Rangers in March 2016 and detained for 90 days under the special powers accorded to the paramilitary force through the Anti-Terrorism Act. Morai is also facing other cases, including the 1998 murder case of the Pakistan Steel Mills’ then chairman Sajjad Hussain.