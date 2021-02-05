Covid kills 23 more as another 579 test positive

Twenty-three more people have died due to Covid-19 and 579 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,059 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday that 11,125 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 579 people, or 5.21 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,768,313 tests, which have resulted in 249,497 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.63 per cent in Sindh.

He said that 19,024 patients across the province are currently infected: 18,362 are in self-isolation at home, 15 at isolation centres and 647 at hospitals, while 600 patients are in critical condition, of whom 79 are on life support.

He added that 397 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 226,414, which shows the recovery rate to be 91 per cent. The CM said that out of the 579 fresh cases of Sindh, 293 (or 51 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 117 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 89 from District South, 31 from District Korangi, 25 from District West, 18 from District Central and 13 from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 102 new cases, Thatta 18, Jamshoro 15, Badin 12, Sujawal 10, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot nine each, Mirpurkhas, Shikarpur, Dadu and Khairpur eight each, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad seven each, Jacobabad six, Ghotki and Naushehroferoze five each, Tando Allahyar, Kambar and Larkana four each, and Sukkur one, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.