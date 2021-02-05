British boxers to restart Olympic preparations

LONDON: Three hundred and twenty-five days after the last Tokyo prospect had his arm raised in victory, Great Britain’s boxing squad head to Hungary on Friday to restart their quest to reach this year’s delayed Olympics. The eight-strong squad set to compete in the Bocskai tournament in Debrecen includes Lewis Richardson, the last Briton in action before the Olympic qualifying tournament was pulled prematurely in March, and world champion Lauren Price, whose inactivity stretches even further.

Middleweight Richardson beat Victor Yoka in their bout in London, already in the knowledge that rising coronavirus rates would cause the cancellation of the tournament, and postpone his bid to seal his place in Tokyo indefinitely.

After 11 weeks of being forced to train at home, Britain’s elite squad were allowed to return to their base at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield in June, where they have tried to put the ongoing uncertainty to the back of their mind. Price did not get the chance to start her qualifying bid in London, meaning she has not stepped into a competition ring since she won her world title in December 2019.