Clean energy

The prime minister has recently said that by 2030, 60 percent of all energy produced in the country will be ‘clean’ and produced through renewable resources. We should endorse the prime minister’s strong commitment towards climate change considering the fact that our country contributes less than one percent of global emissions. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Pakistan has the potential for producing 50,000MW of electricity through wind turbines. The country produces a large amount of municipal waste (approximately 50,000 tonnes per day) which it can use to generate 5,000MW of power. It also receives an average of nine and a half hours of sunlight daily which can be used for power generation.

The government should also encourage young entrepreneurs to work on innovative ideas about converting natural resources into power and also support the private sector in producing energy through alternative and renewable sources. The country’s ample renewable resources need to be utilised in a way that contributes to economic development.

Farhan Ahmed Memon

Jamshoro