Pakistan is a big country with a large population. It is disappointing to notice that the country doesn’t have the culture of organ donation, which can save many lives. There are only a few people who are ready to donate their organs. Abdul Sattar Edhi, the great philanthropist, donated corneas to two blind patients after his death.

Organ donation is quite common in a majority of Muslim countries. However, in Pakistan, the healthcare authorities haven’t taken appropriate steps to promote organ donation. The Pakistan government should create some laws for organ donation so that the people’s lives can be saved.

Imran Sattar

Turbat