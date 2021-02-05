Doling out funds

Many things change after a leader comes to power at the end of a long campaign. This has been the case with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Before assuming office, he had stated on numerous occasions that handing out development funds to lawmakers encouraged corruption. He has also stated in numerous interviews broadcast at the time and later during his first months in office, that such funds acted as a kind of bribe. But now, ahead of the Senate elections and local bodies elections, the prime minister has announced development funds of Rs500 million for each lawmaker. This replicates the actions taken in the past, which the prime minister has consistently criticised.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, in a two-member bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has said that the award of funds will be inquired into, especially since a 2013 judgment bars the use of development funds by any prime minister or any leader which are given to lawmakers for their constituencies. The court had said at the time – during the tenure of the PPP government – that such funds contributed to corruption and wrongdoings. This is precisely what Imran Khan had said too.

The Supreme Court has now ordered the attorney general and other law officers in each province to inquire into the matter and determine on what basis the funds have been given and if any violation of law is involved. The law officials have promised this will be done and a report given to the SC. The trial, which will now continue, means the PTI government has found itself in a new loophole. It will have to find a way to escape it and prove that the award of funds it is making is justified and is in some way different to funds given out in the past. Development funds awarded to lawmakers have been a cause of controversy before this. We now have a bigger controversy with the SC also taking up the matter as other opposition parties as well have objected to the action. Many believe the move was intended to ensure that lawmakers belonging to the PTI vote the right way in the Senate elections, and other upcoming polls. The case will be a fascinating one for many who have followed politics in Pakistan. The final verdict will be significant and could determine future actions by politicians in the country.