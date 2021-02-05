Pakistan’s exports to UK touch ‘$1bn mark in six months’

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan has said the country’s exports to the UK have increased by 22 per cent touching the historic mark of $1 billion in six-month period despite the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

He was delivering his inaugural speech at Pakistan’s First International Virtual Textile Expo 2021, said a statement. The event was organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with the Economic and Trade Wing, London. The purpose was to create awareness about the potential of Pakistan textile sector in the UK market and connect buyers and sellers through virtual platform.

Virtual expo is a one stop sourcing event for home textiles, readymade garments and apparels, high-end fashion garments, fabrics and personal protective equipment (PPE) amid Covid-19 challenge. Around 100 leading businessmen from Pakistan and the UK attended the webinar.

Congratulating the organisers of the event, the High Commissioner said the textile sector of Pakistan constituted around 60 per cent share in the country’s total exports and was also one of the very few countries of the world which housed the entire value chain of textile products.

“Pakistan’s exports to the UK market enjoy duty free access which resulted in exponential growth in the exports of textile products, which reflects an upward trajectory in Pakistan-UK trade relations,” he added. He urged the UK businessmen to take advantage of Pakistan’s investment-friendly policies and liberal trade and investment regime.

During the event, Trade and Investment Counsellor Shafiq A Shahzad made a brief presentation on the tariffs and textile trade between the two countries, highlighting the potential for enhanced trade between Pakistan and the UK. Other speakers deliberated on the capacity of Pakistani manufacturers and compliance related factors.

Saeed Khilji, Chairman Textile Manufacturing Association, Leicester, and Ms Faryal Sadiq, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Interlope, highlighted the emerging demand of Pakistan’s wide range of textile and apparel products in the UK market, and underlined the need for compliance of standards to increase its market share. In the end, buyers and sellers exchanged their company profiles for B2B meetings and future engagements.