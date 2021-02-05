No Covid jabs for under-18s, pregnant women: official

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Dr Nausheen Hamid said on Thursday that China-based Sinopharm vaccine would not be administered to people below 18 years of age, pregnant women and those with allergies.

Her comments echo Dr Faisal Sultan’s, who a day earlier said the same. She said the second phase of vaccination would start from next month and registration would be open to all citizens and residents.

She said China has gifted Pakistan 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, which will be administered to 250,000 people, adding GAVI has committed to providing the AstraZeneca, and possibly Pfizer, vaccine for 45 million people, which would hopefully reach the country by the end of this month.

“Chinese vaccine Can Sino is in its final stages of testing and Pakistan has booked doses to vaccinate 20 million citizens,” she added. These three sources together will cover 65.25 million of the targeted 70 million people that are required to be vaccinated, she added.

Meanwhile, as many as 31 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours owing to novel coronavirus raising the nationwide tally of fatalities to 11,833 on Thursday, while 1,508 persons tested positive for Covid-19 taking the number of such cases to 550,540.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), about 248 919 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh; 159,311 in Punjab; 67,803 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP); 41,655 in Islamabad; 18,840 in Balochistan; 9,100 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK); and 4,912 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

About 4,821 individuals have so far lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab; 4,036 in Sindh; 1,931 in KP; 478 in Islamabad; 269 in AJK; 196 in Balochistan; and 102 in GB.