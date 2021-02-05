Punjab govt’s dissolution of LG system unlawful: Isa

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government in Punjab had hurt democracy dissolving the local government (LG) system in the province before its end date.

A two judge bench comprising Justice Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqar heard a petition related to local body elections in the country.

“You killed democracy. It is unconstitutional. It is worse than a dictatorship,” said Justice Isa while addressing Punjab’s Additional Advocate General Qasim Chohan, who was asked to give reasons regarding the dissolution of the LG system in Punjab.

Justice Baqar wondered how the Punjab government could “snatch the mandate of the people”. He said how long the court could stay silent over “unconstitutional acts as well as the government’s drive to curb media freedom”. “Those who want to remain silent they should, but we will speak as long as we can,” said Justice Baqar. During the hearing, both judges also expressed serious concern over restrictions on media freedom. Justice Isa asked the Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed whether media was free in Pakistan. The AGP remained silent.

Regarding the Supreme Court’s query about the dissolution of local governments in Punjab before the expiry of its term, Punjab AAG Chohan said the matter already pending with another bench and he requested the court to refer the matter to that bench.

When the court asked the reason about the dissolution of the LG system in Punjab, he said the PTI government wanted to bring the new local government in view of its manifesto. Justice Isa asked whether the Punjab government would again dissolve the LG system if another party gets a majority in the upcoming elections. The Supreme Court then adjourned the proceedings until March 1.