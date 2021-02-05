People of Kashmir and this region deserve peace: Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Thursday said the people of Kashmir and this region deserve peace as he visited Lahore and addressed officers of Lahore Garrison, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Gen Bajwa’s address focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation of the country and his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region, the statement added.

The Army chief also apprised the officers of the latest developments on the eastern border, the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and “our firm commitment for a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir”.

Gen Bajwa said the “people of Kashmir and this region deserve peace”. He also reiterated greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war. Earlier, on his arrival at Lahore, the Army chief was received by Corps Commander Lt-Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz.