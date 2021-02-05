Nation marks Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed across the country on Friday (today) with renewed commitment to bringing Kashmir issue to the limelight amid brutal and unprecedented military siege in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The day long ceremonies will be organised in a novel manner to expose tattered and shammed face of the so-called Indian democracy prevailing in Delhi that ripped off the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019. In order to express solidarity and boost morale of Kashmiris, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering at Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country.

Solidarity walks will be held in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and four provincial headquarters. Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and AJK.

In the federal capital, the Muslim Institute will organise Kashmir solidarity walk from China Chowk to National Press Club at 10am. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Moeed Yusuf will launch a signature campaign and documentary highlighting Indian atrocities in IIOJK at 10:30 am at Centaurus Mall.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz will inaugurate a photographic and painting exhibition at Lok Virsa at 11am. In Punjab, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has urged the general public to actively participate in Kashmir solidarity rallies and gatherings. Various government departments will hold Kashmir rallies and gatherings at divisional, district and tehsil levels.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, protest rallies will be organised to condemn state terrorism and brutalities of Modi-led Indian government against Kashmiri people.

Earlier, a photo exhibition titled “A walk through the history” was launched at the Parliament House highlighting Kashmiri freedom struggle.