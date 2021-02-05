Northern Ireland Protocol will not be scrapped: Dublin

DUBLIN: The Northern Ireland Protocol is not going to be scrapped, the Irish government has said.

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster says the measure designed to keep the Irish land border open should be replaced, but Dublin is focused on easing problems with the post-Brexit trade deal which have caused disruption at Irish Sea ports.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said: “We need to be truthful with everybody – the protocol is not going to be scrapped.” He said ministers want to be helpful and flexibilities are possible but the problems are a consequence of the UK’s Brexit negotiating stance.

Coveney told the BBC’s Radio Ulster: “There is not going to be very dramatic change.”

Physical inspections on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain, which are required under the protocol, have been suspended amid threats and intimidation of staff.

Police have insisted there is no evidence that loyalist paramilitaries are involved in the campaign, instead blaming disgruntled individuals and small groups.

UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic held a virtual meeting with Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill on Wednesday evening, and further discussions are to take place next week between the UK and the EU.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald said teething problems need to be ironed out, telling BBC Radio 4: “We do not need melodrama”. Coveney advocated a pragmatic approach to solving problems around the protocol and recognised there were genuine issues.

He said: “We want the protocol to function in a way that works for everyone, north and south, on the island of Ireland.”

Coveney said the protocol is a result of Brexit and followed two years of negotiation, adding that options were “narrowed significantly” in mitigating the impact of Brexit on the island of Ireland.

He said: “The EU wanted to share a single market and customs union and that was turned down.”

Boris Johnson has warned he is ready to override elements of the Brexit divorce settlement relating to Northern Ireland to prevent a trade barrier developing in the Irish Sea.

In the Commons, the DUP MP Ian Paisley told the Prime Minister that the protocol has “betrayed” his constituents, making them “feel like foreigners in our country”.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic is due to travel to the UK for talks next week amid a deepening row between London and Brussels.