PDM to march on Islamabad on March 26

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to march on Islamabad beginning March 26, after nearly six-hour marathon meeting attended by the anti-government alliance’s heavyweights.

In a media briefing here on Thursday, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz standing on either side, said: “The meeting has decided on a long march to Islamabad. Inshallah, caravans will depart from all over the country to Islamabad on March 26.”

He also announced that the 11-party alliance will not compete against each other in the forthcoming Senate elections. “We have decided to stand in the Senate elections together, and we will follow a joint strategy. We won’t fight each others’ candidates.”

The JUI-F chief also said the PDM rejects the open ballots proposal of the government, a bill of which was presented in the National Assembly a day earlier. “It appears that the PTI does not trust its own candidates. PTI’s leadership wants to make some unlikable people senators and its own workers don’t want to vote for the candidates,” he said. On inflation, Maulana Fazl said the PDM has decided to stand with the masses against the surging electricity, gas and petroleum prices. “The PDM will join the people and is willing to sacrifice itself in the fight against the government over this issue.”

The PDM also rejected the appointment of ex-Supreme Court judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed’s one-man Broadsheet inquiry commission. “It [the PDM] believes this is an attempt to hide the government’s corruption,” Rehman said.

He also commented on the Supreme Court’s taking notice of the government’s use of uplift funds. “Today, in the manner in which development funds are being distributed -- Imran Khan himself likened it to bribing candidates -- the PDM believes such moves should be halted,” the PDM chief said.

He also said the anti-government alliance will fully support a planned protest of government servants on February 10. “The PDM will be with them and supports them on every issue,” he said.

On the PTI foreign funding case, he said, the State Bank of Pakistan “has identified 23 accounts -- 18 of which have been hidden”. Maulana Fazl said the Prime Minister’s call for open proceedings is a “drama” and demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to decide on the issue forthwith.

He also announced that the opposition’s protests against the “unjust” behaviour of the Speakers of the Senate and National Assembly will continue. Fazl said: “Transparency International has deemed the people who call everyone else thieves the most corrupt.”