Kashmir Day at PNCA

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GB has scheduled various programmes in accordance with the Kashmir Solidarity Day at PNCA auditorium Islamabad on Friday.

PNCA will be featuring events including stage play ‘Zindaan’, musical show by Bano Rehmat, Imran khan and other artists. Children performance speeches, tableau and Kashmiri songs competitions would also be held to highlight the sacrifices of innocent Kashmiri people in struggling for their right to self-determination in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).