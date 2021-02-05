PIMA for joint approach on use of Covid-19 vaccine

Islamabad : The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has stressed the need for an integrated and systematic system for the use of corona vaccine, saying that national harmony should be demonstrated beyond politics, regionalism and self-interest.

In a press release issued on Thursday, PIMA pointed out that the stages of the vaccine’s procurement, booking and delivery appear slow, and legislation and oversight of all phases is urgently needed on delivery of vaccines to the private sector if the vaccine is to be kept within the purchasing power of the common man. Stringent measures were needed to prevent black marketing and rising costs, PIMA has pointed out.

The Central President of PIMA Dr. Khubaib Shahid and General Secretary Dr. Arshad Munir opined that although Pakistan lagged far behind most other countries in the race for vaccines, it is hoped that the government will not leave the people alone in the journey to prevent this contagious disease. One of the most important aspects that needs to be taken is the establishment of an integrated system in which transcends politics, regionalism and self-interest and considers the life of every citizen precious.

“From Corona’s inception, the lack of political flexibility and uniform policy did not yield the desired benefit. In the new situation, it said it expected the government and all sections of society to show national unity,” PIMA leaders said. They added that although announcements regarding procurement vaccine by the central and provincial governments and the NCOC have been heard for a long time, the government has not formulated a clear policy and there had seen a slowdown in all stages of order placement, booking and delivery. Even after many months, there are still many unanswered questions such as; which vaccine will be procured and when; in what quantity, and will the private sector receive it? PIMA has urged the government to announce a clear policy with regard to vaccines.

Since the 1166 helpline announced by the government has not yet started functioning, there is confusion among the public about getting the vaccine; this needs to be removed. PIMA added that the government should make full use of the media to dispel doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine. Reliable, experienced and senior doctors need to give positive messages to people. Moreover, a helpline should also be set up to allay public suspicions, PIMA suggested.