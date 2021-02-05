Pakistan in driving seat after Babar-Fawad stand: Iqbal Qasim

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Iqbal Qasim said on Thursday that Pakistan was in control of the second Test against South Africa due to the 123-run unbeaten partnership between Babar Azam and Fawad Alam for the fourth wicket.

Pakistan had lost three wickets for just 22 in the first hour of the game as a great spell by left-arm Keshav Maharaj dismissed Imran Butt and Azhar.

Qasim told ‘The News’ that Pinidi’s wicket seems better than the Karachi’s. “But in the last couple of days, the wicket will provide assistance to spinners,” he said.

He said that Pakistan’s opening batsmen were once again exposed. “They are continuously struggling which is a concern as it puts pressure on the middle order,” he said.

He applauded the performance of Baber and Fawad, who saved the side from destruction and batted with responsibility, and played according to the situation.

“If they had not played well Pakistan would have been in big trouble in the first innings,” Qasim observed.

He said that all the remaining batsmen should play responsibly and contribute enough on the second day to take Pakistan close to 400.

He said it seems that Pindi pitch would be difficult to bat on in the last innings, and Proteas batsmen would struggle as they would have to bat in the fourth innings. “Pakistan batsmen should try to get the maximum lead,” he said.