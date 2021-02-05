PCB, NCOC allow 20pc spectators to watch PSL matches

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) have agreed to allow 20 percent spectators to watch live action at the HBL Pakistan Super League that springs into action from February 20, writes Abdul Mohi Shah.

The initial plan prepared by the PCB was of fifty percent crowd’s presence at the two stadiums — National Stadium in Karachi and Gaffadi Stadium in Lahore. However, ultimately it came down to 20 percent as announced by the PCB Thursday.

“The NCOC has the final authority. We were expecting around 25 to 30 percent crowd presence. It is exciting news for all the cricket fans as Pakistan becomes the first country in Asia and Europe to allow fans presence in stadiums,” a PCB official said.

The decision means around 7,500 spectators will be allowed entry inside the National Stadium per match day, while around 5,500 fans will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium. During the course of the event, the NCOC and the PCB will continue to work together and monitor the situation before the decision to increase crowd numbers for the three playoffs and the final is made.

The NCOC made the decision following a detailed briefing by the PCB officials, in which they assured that the event organisers and the PCB will strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures laid down by the government regarding Covid-19, including social distancing.

“Now that the NCOC has supported crowd presence for the PSL 2021, the PCB will soon announce its ticketing policy to provide further clarity to the fans on how they can purchase tickets and the process to enter/exit the venues during the matches.”

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani sees a big opening for international cricket ahead.

“I am optimistic that if we can maintain strict protocols during the PSL matches we will have a strong case for more fans in the 2021-22 season in which we have to host high-profile internationals teams such as New Zealand, England, and the West Indies as well as quality domestic events, including the National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the Pakistan Cup.”

“I am thankful to the NCOC for trusting the PCB and allowing limited fans to watch the live PSL action. This is an endorsement that the PCB is an institution, which is capable of planning and then successfully implementing Covid-19 SOPs during its marquee event being staged in Pakistan for the second successive year.

“Fans are the PCB’s biggest asset and we are delighted that no matter a small number, but some will be able to have access to the matches. Their presence will add flavour and excitement to one of the biggest and most challenging leagues in the cricket calendar. We understand not everyone will get an opportunity to watch the matches due to the limited number of seats, but these are baby-steps, and considering that most of the sports events are being played in empty stadiums, this is a positive achievement and step in the right direction,” Mani said.