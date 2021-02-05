Barry’s, HN Polo qualify for finals

LAHORE: Barry’s qualified for the main final while HN Polo booked berth in the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches of the Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup 2021 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Barry’s played well against BN Polo and defeated them by 9-7 to earn a place in the main final. Ruelo Trotz was the hero of the day as he smashed six goals. Hamza Mawaz Khan converted three tremendous goals.