Abbas Afridi joins Karachi Kings

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-19 all-rounder Abbas Afridi on Thursday joined defending champions Karachi Kings for sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) scheduled to start from February 20, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

The young cricketer featured in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup last year. The 19-year-old, who was the leading wicket-taker (nine wickets in five matches) for Pakistan in the event, will be in action this season for the title defenders.