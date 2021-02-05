Javeria bats Pakistan to win

LAHORE: Pakistan Women ended their tour of South Africa on a high note by clinching an eight-run win on DLS method in the third and final T20I played at the Kingsmead Durban on Wednesday.

Set a 128-run target, South Africa Women were struggling at 68 for four in 12.3 overs when the match was stopped due to rain. Rain kept the players off the field and the match had to be called-off.

As per the DLS method, South Africa were nine runs short at the time of the interruption which meant Pakistan were declared winners.

South Africa were rocked by the loss of three early wickets in their chase as they were reduced to 24 for three in 6.3 overs. Left-arm-spinner Anam Amin took two wickets and finished with impressive figures of 4-0-14-4.

Nida Dar made the fourth breakthrough when she bowled Lara Goodall (11) in the 10th over. At the time of the rain interruption, Migon Du Preez (24) was batting with captain Sune Luus.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 127 for six as captain Javeria Khan (player-of-the-match) scored her ninth T20I half-century after her South African counterpart, Sune Luus, decided to bowl after winning the toss.

The 32-year-old right-handed batter returned unbeaten on 56 after opening the innings with Ayesha Zafar, who made 19 off 23 balls.

Javeria smashed five of the 50 balls she faced for fours and stitched a crucial 61-run partnership with Kainat Imtiaz – 47 of which were scored in the last five overs.