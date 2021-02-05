PBF Chairman meets IPC Minister

LAHORE: Pakistan Boxing Federationâ€™s (PBF) newly elected Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) today called on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza to discuss matters relating to promotion of boxing in the country.

The Minister congratulated Muzammil on becoming PBF Chairman. She expressed the hope that the Federation under his leadership will succeed in bringing laurels to Pakistan in international boxing events.

The PBF Chairman apprised the Minister of the plans to hunt and groom the local talent for elevating standards of boxing in Pakistan.