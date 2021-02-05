Tokyo Olympics boss refuses to resign over sexist remarks

TOKYO: Japan’s gaffe-prone Tokyo Olympics chief apologised on Thursday for making sexist remarks that prompted outrage, but refused to resign and dug a deeper hole when he admitted he didn’t “speak to women much”.

Yoshiro Mori’s comments, in which he said women speak too much in meetings, are the latest headache for organisers already battling public disquiet about the pandemic-postponed Games.

The 83-year-old former prime minister triggered further criticism when he admitted “I don’t speak to women much” in a hastily organised press conference called to make his apology.

And while Mori said his initial remarks were “inappropriate” he became defensive when questioned, insisting he had heard complaints that women speak at length.

“Board of directors meetings with many women take a lot of time,” Mori said Wednesday, according to the Asahi Shimbun daily.

“When you increase the number of female executive members, if their speaking time isn’t restricted to a certain extent, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying,” he was quoted as saying.

Mori, who is known for his gaffes, did not dispute the report and told reporters he wanted to “retract” his comments.

“What I said... went against the spirit of the Olympics and Paralympics, and I recognise that it was inappropriate,” he said.

“I will reflect deeply on this. I would also like to retract what I said. I would like to apologise to everyone who was offended.”

But he added that he was “not thinking about resigning” and insisted he was responding to comments he had heard about women speaking for too long.