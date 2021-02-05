Gold rates drop Rs650/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs650/tola to Rs112,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.

Similarly, price of 10 grams gold decreased Rs558 to Rs96,022, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $22 to $1,812/ounce. Similarly, silver rates fell Rs30 to Rs1,350/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs25.72 to Rs1,157.40, it added.