Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee gained slightly on Thursday because of the lack of import payments in the market, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 159.99 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s closing of 160.19.

The rupee ended at 160.10 against the greenback, compared with 160.25 in the previous session.

Dealers said fewer import payments and healthy inflows helped the domestic currency gain value against the greenback during the sessions.

“Most of the importers and oil companies were quiet today. They had already covered payments in the last session,” a currency dealer said. The markets will remain shut on Friday for Kashmir Day holiday.

Dealers said they were not expecting the rupee to trade below 160 levels. The rupee is likely to hover in the range of 159.50 and 160 in the coming sessions, they said.

“The appreciation in the exchange rate is largely sentiment-driven. Macros such as exports, remittances, and the current account balance are healthy. Moreover, improved foreign exchange inflows prospects lifted sentiment towards the rupee,” another dealer said.