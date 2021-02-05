KE committed to industrial supplies

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) continues to remain fully committed to facilitating Karachi’s industrial customers in line with the Power Division’s directives to expedite fresh electricity connections and improve power supplies, a statement said on Thursday.

KE is closely engaged with the industrial associations and customers, through dedicated contact points to assess their needs and has collated accurate power demands of the sector, it added.

Based on this, a comprehensive roadmap has been developed to enable the shift of captive industrial electricity demand to the power grid in the swiftest way possible.

Industries where KE metering points already exist will be prioritised for load-enhancement, while concurrently the power utility will be establishing industrial helpdesks to ease new connection applications for those industries where electricity metering points are yet to be installed.

Reaffirming KE’s will and ability to serve the captive industrial demand, Moonis Alvi, CEO of KE, said: “Based on the survey conducted by our team with industry support, we have estimated that up to 300MW demand can shift from captive to the power grid in the near-term and KE is fully prepared to progressively serve this demand.

“In fact, we had already begun to process the applications that we have been receiving over the past few days. In addition, around 600MW of power demand is expected to shift to the power grid by December 31, 2021, following completion of the new connection process and requisite enhancement of power equipment.