‘Way forward decided on Trans-Afghan railways project’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided ‘a way forward’ along with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to improve regional trade and materialise the Trans-Afghan railways project, commerce adviser said on Thursday.

“I held very productive bilateral meetings in Tashkent with the leadership of the Republic of Uzbekistan on trade, preferential trade agreement, transit trade and custom cooperation,” Razak Dawood, adviser on commerce and investment wrote on Twitter.

“The Trans-Afghan railways project was discussed in a well-attended conference organised by the Republic of Uzbekistan, where several international donor agencies were present.

The trilateral talks were also held between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan and a way forward has been agreed upon,” he added.

This was the first meeting of joint working group on trade and economic affairs and the meeting of tripartite working group on the implementation of the Trans-Afghan railway project. The meeting concluded on Thursday. The meeting discussed matters related to economic cooperation.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan have already showed resolve to enter into a preferential trade agreement and cooperate in shipping, textile, engineering and information technology sectors.

The proposed 573-kilometer long railway link will be laid from Peshawar to Kabul and from Kabul to Uzbekistan via Mazar-e-Sharif. Estimated 27 stations, 912 artificial constructions and seven tunnels will be established to facilitate cargo movement.

The railway link will be crucial to economic development of the three countries, Central Asian Republics and will help strengthening the regional ties.

During the meeting of the joint working group, both sides expressed their desire to enhance trade relations between the two countries.

In this regard, the two sides discussed streamlining bilateral phytosanitary standards, enhancing Banking Cooperation, working on rail and road connectivity matters and establishment of off dock terminal.

The meeting was told that private sector is quintessential for bilateral trade. The Uzbek side invited business delegation from Pakistan to organize a joint exhibition in Tashkent in June.

Both sides also discussed the possibility of establishment of joint cargo company by private sector, which can mitigate connectivity issues.

The two sides also discussed to revive the joint business council, and assured that bilateral engagements like inter-governmental commission will be held more frequently.