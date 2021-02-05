AGP Limited to acquire product portfolio of Sandoz

KARACHI: AGP Limited, along with its parent Aitkenstuart Pakistan, has formed a special purpose vehicle (SPV), to acquire a select product portfolio of Sandoz AG, a bourse filing said on Thursday.

The board of directors has authorised AGP Limited through SPV setup by Aitken to acquire a selected portfolio of products commercialised in Pakistan under the Sandoz brand, including widely used Azomax, Zatofen and Amoxi-Clav, which were owned by Sandoz AG of Switzerland, the notice said.

AGP Limited would have up to 65 percent stake in the proposed SPV, which would acquire the brands through an optimal capital structure comprising equity and debt in the ratio of 30:70. Further details could not be known.

The acquisition of brands would likely increase the market share, bring operational and logistical synergies and enhance the product portfolio of AGP Limited.

The arrangement would also increase the company’s revenues and profitability, as the consolidated top-line would likely increase by Rs3.0 billion within 12 months of completion. AGP began its commercial operations in 1989 as an independent pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Karachi. It has steadily grown through manufacturing and marketing products under licensing arrangements with many companies of international repute and also through manufacturing and marketing its own brands. AGP Limited posted a net profit of Rs1.16 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, up 10 percent from the profit of Rs1.06 billion in the same period previous year.

“AGP has been successful in overcoming the challenges posed by Covid-19. The company is now looking forward to continue its commitment towards delivering excellence by capitalising on its core competencies, expanding production capacity, launching new products and pursuing inorganic growth opportunities, which would enable the company to reach new horizons,” the company noted in its last financial report.