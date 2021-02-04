Poverty alleviation top priority, says Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) chief and Interior Minister Sh Rashid said poverty alleviation and corruption elimination were amongst the top priorities of his party and the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would not spare those involved in plundering country’s wealth.

He expressed these views Wednesday during a meeting with the AMLP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa delegation, led by Syed Abdul Badshah. During the meeting, Syed Badshah briefed the minister about AMLP performance and efforts to re-organise the party in the province. He said the AMLP was getting popular day by day in the province due to its manifesto and narrative against the corrupt elements.

He said people were joining the party due to stand of Sh Rashid against the corrupt elements and his feelings for the downtrodden segment of the society. He said the party was being re-organised in Peshawar, Bara and Mansehra along with other districts of the province on fast-track basis. During the visit of partry’s central general secretary Ghazala Mehmud to Peshawar and Bara, he said the performance of the party was reviewed. Syed Badshah said the AMLP would emerge as the biggest party in the province.