Solarisation of basic health units starts in Punjab

LAHORE: The Phase 1 & 2 of solarisation of Basic Health Units in Punjab has been launched.

A contract signing ceremony in this connection was held here on Wednesday, which was attended by Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Under the project, all the BHUs in Punjab will be converted to solar energy in 2021 in phases. The first two phases will be completed by June 2021. It may be noted that the government of Punjab through Punjab Energy Efficiency & Conservation Agency (PEECA) intends to solarize all public institutes of Punjab.

There are more than 89,000 electrical connections in Punjab, which have an estimated solar potential of around 1200MW. In the first phase, 10 public institutes are being solarized. The PEECA has pre-qualified Energy Services Companies (ESCOs) for financing/investment, design, supply and installation as well as operation and maintenance through competitive bidding process to provide energy services for the project “Solarization of Public Institutes in Punjab".