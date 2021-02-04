close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
February 4, 2021

Pesco employees protest ­proposed privatisation

National

BR
Bureau report
February 4, 2021

PESHAWAR: Employees staged a demonstration to protest against the proposed privatisation of the Pesco outside Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday.

The protestors, carrying banners and placards, marched on the road and criticised the government move to privatise Pesco. The speakers said the government was the company on the directives of the World Bank and urged the rulers to cancel the plan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan