Ashiana-e-Iqbal reference hearing adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal reference against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and others till February 10.

Shahbaz was produced before the court from jail. The PML-N president, after marking his attendance, sought permission to leave that was refused by the court. The judge remarked that the court has provided him with maximum relief. To which, Shahbaz replied that he is not asking for going home. “I am not feeling well and want to lie down,” he said. To which, the judge remarked that it is the legal procedure that a witness cannot record statement in the absence of the accused.

Two prosecution witnesses including Muaeez Nawaz and Mugheera recorded statements. The court after recording witnesses adjourned the hearing by February 10. The counsel for Shahbaz implored the court to adjourn the hearing by February 11.