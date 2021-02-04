close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2021

Work on Greater Thal Canal, Jalalpur Canal projects reviewed

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi and Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari chaired a meeting to review work on Jalalpur Canal and Greater Thal Canal phase 2 and phase 3.

Irrigation secretary, project directors and director general of Agriculture Water Management gave a detailed briefing on both the projects.

Project directors informed about the steps taken for command area development for maximum use of water. Agriculture minister acknowledged the Jalalpur Canal and Greater Thal projects for agriculture development.

“We can minimise our operational losses with the use of new technology. Better opportunities would be available for development in the fields of agriculture and irrigation, he added.

He said it was need of time for taking advice from farmers and using technology for harvesting. Irrigation minister said funding for Greater Thal Canal and Jalalpur Canal by Asian Development Bank (ADB) would play a key role in country’s prosperity.

