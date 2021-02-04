Nothing wrong with COVID-19 vaccine: Muslim scholars, Darul Afta decree to use corona vaccine: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Strongly rejecting misunderstandings being created against the coronavirus vaccine, the Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East affairs, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that there is nothing wrong with the Covid-19 vaccine and declared that renowned scholars of the Muslim world and Darul Afta Pakistan have decreed to administer vaccination against coronavirus as there was nothing wrong with that. He also announced that February 5th will be observed to express support and solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and on that day, the Friday congregations all over the country will also offer special prayers for the liberation of the Kashmiris in IIOJK. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday in Islamabad, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Affairs, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, declared that renowned scholars of the Muslim world and Darul Afta Pakistan have decreed to administer vaccination against coronavirus as there is nothing wrong with that. He also rejected the misunderstandings being created against the coronavirus vaccine, saying there is nothing wrong with the vaccine. Responding to a question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that the misuse of blasphemy law is being contained with the support of the government, Ulema and lawyers. “No one will be allowed to misuse the blasphemy law for their vested interests,” he said. Ashrafi categorically said not a single case on misuse of blasphemy law has been reported in the country during the last three months. He said that legal action must be taken against elements responsible for fanning religious extremism, excommunication, and anarchy in the country. “In any civilized society, no one could be allowed to make hateful speeches to stir sectarian violence and chaos in the country,” he said. Ashrafi said that since the inauguration of the PTI government, instances of forceful conversions have reduced in the country.