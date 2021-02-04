PDM’s parties following agreed action plan: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Wednesday said that parties in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are following an action plan agreed on 20th September, 2020, which says that all the options will be used to send this selected government and Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

“No-confidence motion is also a part of that action plan and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has not given a new option but is ironic that some people are critical of this no-confidence motion,” said Shazia Atta Marri while addressing a press conference outside Parliament House in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Shazia Marri said that the action plan consisted public gatherings, public rallies, no-confidence motion and the option for resignations when all other options are exhausted. “The PPP believes in the action plan and will do everything to dislodge this selected and puppet government,” she said. She said that the COVID-19 vaccine

had been donated by a friendly country to Pakistan and government of Pakistan had not spent a single penny for these vaccines. She said the government did not have money to buy vaccine but it had money to bribe treasury members to vote in Senate elections. “The government is buying its own members which amounts to horse trading by the government,” she said. Shazia Marri said this government had become a joke and this government of jesters should be sent packing.

She said that the Sindh government wanted to buy vaccine but the federal government was not giving permission because this was an anti-people selected government. “This government does not care about the people of Pakistan,” she said, adding that this is a blatant hostility and hatred towards provinces by the federal government.

Shazia Marri said that the PDM meeting of Thursday will be very important. “The PDM is holding a huge public gathering on 9th of this month in Hyderabad,” she said. She said that Punjab was in the hands of a novice who was reported to be involved in land grabbing. “He is patronising land grabbing. Every Pakistani is sad to see Punjab being destroyed bit by bit by the hands of puppet of the puppet,” she said, adding that the PTI is engulfed in corruption.

In a reply to question, she said that everyone had the democratic right of secret vote.

Shazia Marri said the prime minister was distributing money to his members and that amounts to pre-poll rigging in the Senate elections. She asked that why the Election Commission of Pakistan was indifferent to this pre-poll rigging.

She said the speaker of National Assembly is running the Parliament with utmost bias. “The speaker should be aware of rules and Constitution but he is acting as a PTI worker,” she said.

She said that this government was full of scandals. “All the thieves from sugar to flour, petrol and LNG are around the selected prime minister,” she said.

She said that President Asif Ali Zardari, Syed Khurshid Shah and Shahbaz Sharif had been victimised. “Still cases are being initiated against opposition and this corrupt government is itself involved in massive and huge financial corruption,” she said.

She said the PTI used to criticise protocol and now during this PTI government dogs are being taken for a round in security protocol. She said the PTI talks about dogs in Sindh and does not provide vaccine for dog bite to Sindh. “Providing dog bite vaccine is the responsibility of the federal government,” she said.