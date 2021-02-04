Senate elections: ECP starts issuing papers, to unveil plan on 11th

ISLAMABAD: Kicking off the provision of nomination papers for the intending candidates of Senate elections on Wednesday (Feb 3), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it would unveil election plan for the upcoming Senate elections on February 11. The ECP said that fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities, it will release the election programme for the Senate elections 2021 on February 11, 2021. In this regard, for the convenience of all the prospective candidates, the distribution of nomination papers has been started.

Nomination papers for the two seats of the Federal Capital Territory can be obtained from the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat here at the Constitutional Avenue, whereas nomination papers for the provincial seats can be obtained from the offices of the concerned Provincial Election Commissioner at following addresses:

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, Lahore. Office 10 Court Street, Lahore (042-99212856) — Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, Karachi. Office Block No. 44-A Highway Iraq President Karachi (021-99204694) — Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar. Office Peshawar Golf Club Gate No. 2 Shami Road Peshawar Cantt (091-9222475) — Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan, Quetta. Office Bergenza Villas, Street No. 1 near Zarghoon Road, Quetta (081-9203248).

The Election Commission advised all political parties and candidates to attach party tickets while submitting nomination papers. However, independent candidates are not allowed to attach party tickets. In addition, candidates were reminded to set up a special account for this purpose at any branch of any scheduled bank for their election expenses as their account number should be mentioned in the nomination papers.

ECP further added: It is important to prepare in advance. According to the law, a candidate is not allowed to make his election expenses from any bank account other than this particular bank account. The limit of election expenses for a candidate is fixed at Rs 1.5 million. Therefore, no more than Rs 1.5 million should be kept in a bank account when a candidate opens a bank account.