Two soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Two soldiers were martyred and four terrorists were killed in a clash in Sher Atala area in Spinwam tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday. Four soldiers also sustained injuries in the clash between the security forces and terrorists that took place during a search operation in the area. Official sources said that security forces launched a search operation in Sher Atala area after receiving intelligence-based information about the presence of terrorists. During the operation, the sources added that the security forces were attacked all of a sudden in which two personnel identified as Naib Subedar Amin and Sepoy Sher Zamin were martyred, while Naib Subedar Waheed, Naik Amjad, Lance Naik Shahid and Lance Naik Akbar Ali sustained injuries.

The security forces retaliated and killed four terrorists named commander Imdadullah, Rasool Nawaz, Khairullah and Islamullah.

Imdadullah was stated to be an important commander of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group while Rasool Nawaz was affiliated to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The security forces cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation.