SC questions if doling out uplift funds constitutional

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday took notice of directives issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan for release of Rs500 million to each lawmaker on account of development funds ahead of elections for the Upper House of Parliament (Senate) and issued notices to Attorney General and Advocate Generals of all the provinces

A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqar, while hearing a case took notice on the media reports regarding the PTI government’s announcement for the release of funds to lawmakers and summoned Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan in the court.

During the course of hearing, the court diverted the attention of the learned Attorney General about paragraph 52 of the judgment, announced by the Supreme Court on December 5, 2013 during the reign of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regarding a premier's discretion to allot funds.

On January 27, according to reports, the prime minister had announced Rs500 million for each member of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies under sustainable development goals in order to carry out development schemes in their constituencies. The decision was taken in a meeting of the parliamentary party of the ruling alliance, led by the PTI at the Parliament House. During the course of hearing, Justice Qazi Faez Isa questioned as to whether the prime minister has released the funds in accordance with law as well as in line with the earlier judgments of the courts. "If the funds were not released in accordance with the law, then action will be taken in this regard,” Justice Isa remarked. The judge asked the attorney general to seek instructions from the government and inform the court.

Attorney General Khalid Javed assured the court that he will seek instructions from the government and will inform the court, adding the decision with regard to the funds will be in line with the law, Constitution and court verdicts.

The court adjourned the hearing until February 10.