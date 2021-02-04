PDM unfolds future strategy today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will try to decode the future strategy of one of its important components, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), especially with reference to the latter’s fixation with the no confidence motion against the government primarily in Punjab.

The News has learnt the fourth February meeting of the PDM in Islamabad will make the PPP spell out the real agenda it wants to achieve through the platform. The entire PDM barring the PPP, of course, has lost the nerve to continue with this situation any longer specially in the backdrop of overall embarrassment the congregation had to digest lately.

It is now clear the meeting will make the PPP spell out its ultimate priorities so the rest of the parties could just a pose their collective preferences for assessing the chances of the present get-Imran agenda by evolving a complete consensus.

Despite having relatively quietened the major front, that is, the establishment, and getting assurances of the sorts it could have a level playing field for the political battle it wishes to win, the PPP’s stubborn behavior is causing unnecessary delays because of lack of confidence amongst each other.

The PML-N has thrown the Asif Ali Zardari’s claim of having the expertise to handle similar situation out of the window. The PML-N and the rest of the parties are not buying the political wisdom of the former president Asif Ali Zardari based on the gradual exit of General Musharaf. They believe it was late Ms Bhutto’s masterstroke which her husband cashed in on during her absence.

To top it all, the PML-N and JUI-P are watching the recent flirtation of the establishment with the PPP quite closely especially the legal relief being dished out to Asif Ali Zardari.

Sources are off the view the PPP will be grilled on all its priorities so as to analyze whether or not the platform as being exploited by the PPP so far.

As for the rest of the PDM’s targets, it has been observed the long march remains the top objective for taking the platform forward. Interestingly, the PPP leadership is finding faults in the project long march too, attaching the condition of keeping it within certain parameters. It wants the PDM to show the strength all over Pakistan right up to Islamabad. However, it is strongly opposed to long sit in and disruption of the government and general public’s daily functioning. In contrast the JUI and the rest of parties have a strong faith the PDM’s agenda’s success is rooted in a massive show of strength around the country culminating in Islamabad till the time the government comes down to it’s knees.

There is a general perception in the PDM that high political dividends await the platform if it succeeded in alluring the disgruntled masses to join the cause in tens of thousands once it reaches the decided venue in Islamabad.

Their focus is on the number and patience of the people who would reach the destination with a resolve to take the government by the horns, forcing it to go home.

It is learnt the PDM is planning to hold the long march after the senate elections somewhere in the mid or later part of March. The decision to this is expected to be taken in today’s meeting.

The already trumpeted resignations are to be used as the last resort. In addition to the fate of resignations, which the PPP strongly oppose, the PDM is expected to carve out its future plan, including the decision on the no confidence proposal, adoption of best strategy for the senate elections, the general schedule for mass mobilization and the long march.

It is interesting to note the majority in PDM is now in favor of staying in the legislatures so as to keep the Imran government engaged from within and without the parliaments. Only the JUI-P is still adamant on tendering the resignations having faith the fact it would render the legislatures soulless.

In today’s meeting, the PDM leadership will discuss in detail their future strategies regarding the upcoming senate elections, the possible alliance between the PDM parties in senate elections, the final date of long march and sit in, the schedule of regional protests and how to counter the government in other fields.

The PML-N has conducted a detailed party meeting in which they discussed their future strategies to be announced in today’s PDM meeting. The PML-N has also constituted a committee under its central leader Khwaja Saad Rafique to make a working paper to be presented in the PDM’s meeting.