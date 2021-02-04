Solskjaer hails Man Utd’s players after 9-0 win over Saints

LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased with the way Manchester United kept their foot on nine-man Southampton’s throat as Ralph Hasenhuttl reflected on an even more painful 9-0 loss.

A night that began with Alexandre Jankewitz being sent off within 90 seconds of his first Saints start ended with the Old Trafford giants equalling their Premier League record win against Ipswich in 1995.

Goals from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford set the ball rolling, with Jan Bednarek scoring an own goal before Edinson Cavani grabbed a fourth before half-time.

Southampton kept the hosts at bay until Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay scored in quick succession, with things unravelling after referee Mike Dean surprisingly sent off Bednarek having reviewed his challenge on Martial.

Bruno Fernandes scored the resulting spot-kick, before Martial and fellow substitute Daniel James wrapped up a 9-0 thrashing against Southampton, who lost by the same scoreline to Leicester in October 2019.

“I thought they played the game properly because we had to,” Solskjaer said of his side.

“We played the game properly, we switched it from side to side, threatening in behind, some good individual movement and crosses. We played it the way we had to.”

The result saw United go level on 44 points with leaders Manchester City and dramatically cut the gap in goal difference.