Residents of Rawalpindi’s Chakri Road have been facing a lot of problems for many months now because of open sewers that have polluted all residential streets. These residents are unable to go out of their houses because of stagnant water and a stinking odour.

Even though the residents have filed so many complaints, the authorities haven’t taken any action to date. The relevant department needs to look into this issue.

Nitasha Farooq

Rawalpindi