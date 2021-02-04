close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 4, 2021

Stinking odour

Newspost

 
February 4, 2021

Residents of Rawalpindi’s Chakri Road have been facing a lot of problems for many months now because of open sewers that have polluted all residential streets. These residents are unable to go out of their houses because of stagnant water and a stinking odour.

Even though the residents have filed so many complaints, the authorities haven’t taken any action to date. The relevant department needs to look into this issue.

Nitasha Farooq

Rawalpindi

Latest News

More From Newspost