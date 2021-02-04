Farmers at the front

The thousands of farmers in India who have been protesting for the past three months have presented the biggest challenge so far to the Narendra Modi government, which has failed to come to any agreement with them. The farmers, the majority of them from Indian Punjab, are protesting three laws passed by the Indian parliament in September last year. The bills make it possible for corporates to intervene in the prices set for the marketing of agricultural produce, and essentially bring to an end the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee, which had for years determined the price of agricultural produce, setting support prices when necessary, and offering subsidies to farmers. Farmers also want to be kept out of the Environmental Protection Act, which would bar them from the burning of stubble on their lands, and are resisting any change in electricity prices.

The result of these protests is that New Delhi is beginning to resemble a war zone. Iron rods, barbed wire, boulders, nails and other devices have been put up to prevent the farmers entering the capital or moving on to other states. The farmers so far have been peaceful. But there is a fear that the protests could turn violent as happened when tractors driven by farmers entered the federal capital some weeks ago pushing past the barricades and resulting in a violent clash with police. There have also been deaths among farmers, with some dying literally of cold, often without sufficient food and almost no shelter.

The issue of the farmers has now been taken up by the international community. American pop singer Rihanna in a tweeted message has asked why the world is not speaking for the farmers. This is the first major protest in India to rattle the BJP government in New Delhi. The spectacle of clashes between police and farmers has disturbed many. Opposition politicians too are joining the farmers and asking questions. The issue has become a major one, and could have consequences for the future of the Modi-led government. It is also now being internationalized as celebrities and parliamentarians around the world take it up. The future of the laws and of the farmers, some of whom have committed suicide over these new laws, is still to be seen.