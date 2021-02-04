High Commission holds first virtual Katchehry

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan held the first virtual Khuli Katchehry the other day and interacted with the diaspora members on a wide range of issues related to the community.

According to a statement, the event was organised in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure efficient public service delivery to the Pakistani diaspora. A large number of community members from various walks of life attended the online event.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner said the welfare of the community was one of the top priorities of the Pakistan government. He told the participants about the continued efforts of the Mission and its consulates to provide efficient and seamless consular services to the community, especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The members of the diaspora appreciated the High Commission’s outreach efforts and gave useful suggestions to further improve the services, which the High Commissioner welcomed with appreciation.

The diaspora conveyed their grievances and complaints regarding online processing of visas, NICOPs (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) and passports, some of which were resolved instantly.

Moazzam Khan once again urged the community members to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible to overcome the challenge posed by Covid-19 pandemic. He also paid glowing tribute to the services of the British Pakistani doctors and health workers during the pandemic.