Mushahid says Indian propaganda twisting his remarks on Pulwama

LONDON: The chairman of Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, has regretted that false news was used in an attempt to dissuade British parliamentarians from attending a conference on Indian occupied Kashmir by distorting a statement he had made about the Pulwama crisis.

Speaking to The News, he said Indian sympathisers attempted to falsify his statement on the 2019 Pulwama crisis with an intent to sabotage an upcoming online event on human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, in the context of events marking Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

After a website claimed here that 27 MPs from both sides of the House of Commons will be attending a Kashmir Solidarity Conference but what they may not be aware of is they will be following a speaker who had called the terror attack on Pulwama in February 2019 “Pakistan’s finest hour”. The suicide bomb killed 41 people. The website falsely said this in reference to Sayed’s statement in 2019 in a different context.

Sayed said this is typical of India peddling disinformation and fake news to distort, twist and try to falsify stories and statements about Pakistan, given the unrelenting Indian effort to malign Pakistan.

The recent expose by Disinfo Lab in Brussels, where a covert ‘industry’ of fake news sites was created by India and functioned in a coordinated manner for years, testifies to this pattern of Indian distortion and falsification of facts given India’s deep-rooted animus towards Pakistan, he said.

Sayed said that on February 26, 2019, India attacked Pakistan using the Pulwama suicide bombing as a pretext, the first such act of war since 1971, which was also the first-ever conventional attack by a nuclear state on another nuclear state.

He said: “Pakistan called India’s bluff within 24 hours, gave a befitting military response by shooting down two intruding Indian warplanes, capturing an Indian pilot in the process who was treated with grace and dignity and returned back to India as a gesture of goodwill. Soon after this crisis, I told a conference of Pakistani think tanks in Islamabad that the way Pakistan deftly handled the Indian attack on Pakistan and defused the Pulwama crisis, which could have spun out of control given the Indian provocation, was Pakistan’s finest hour after the 1998 Nuclear tests, as then too, Pakistan responded to Indian provocations in a responsible, calibrated and mature manner.”

Sayed said that the recently unearthed Goswami Tapes on Pulwama, exposing the nexus between the Indian media and the Modi regime, clearly demonstrate that the Pulwama crisis was carefully calculated by India to stoke the fires of hyper-nationalism as part of their election campaign for Pakistan-baiting and Pakistan-bashing.

Sayed said these are the plain facts of the context and content of “what I said regarding Pakistan’s finest hour, Indian attempts to distort and falsify this statement notwithstanding”.